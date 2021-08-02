Marquette Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the quarter. iShares Micro-Cap ETF makes up 1.6% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $7,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2,363.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,756,000 after buying an additional 155,097 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 131.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,417,000 after buying an additional 144,447 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 722.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,728,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $8,052,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 101.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,235,000 after buying an additional 48,860 shares in the last quarter.

IWC stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $144.86. 610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,103. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.42. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.03 and a 1-year high of $159.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

