Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Allied Investment Advisors LLC

Allied Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,982 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Target comprises 3.4% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $8,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 7,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Target by 129.9% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.47.

NYSE:TGT traded down $3.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $257.21. The stock had a trading volume of 116,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,463,062. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $126.25 and a 12 month high of $263.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

In other news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,693 shares of company stock worth $5,032,015. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

