Allied Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.05 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 2.3% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1,515.0% in the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $156.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,284,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $158.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.03.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.