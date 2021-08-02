Insight Folios Inc Boosts Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 2.9% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 24.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.5% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.4% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Truist initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.72.

ABBV traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.59. 134,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,780,375. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $119.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 150.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.