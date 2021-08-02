Zacks: Analysts Expect Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.01 Billion

Brokerages expect that Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will announce $50.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Alphabet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.37 billion and the highest is $52.85 billion. Alphabet reported sales of $38.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full year sales of $201.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $176.59 billion to $209.94 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $235.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $205.83 billion to $245.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. China Renaissance Securities raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,694.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,765.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,478.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

