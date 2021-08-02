CBOE Vest Financial LLC Buys 6,449 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for 1.7% of CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4,720.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,077,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $1,370,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,969,134.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,274 shares of company stock valued at $6,228,147 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $207.63. 10,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,216. The company has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.58 and a 52 week high of $212.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.14.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.33.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.