Riversedge Advisors LLC Purchases 59,136 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 323,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,136 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 6.5% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $17,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 27,866,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490,446 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $79,717,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,934,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,253,000 after acquiring an additional 852,641 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,479,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,126,000 after acquiring an additional 699,860 shares during the period. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,437,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,294,000 after acquiring an additional 642,745 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.48. 24,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,747. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.34.

