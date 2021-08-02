Analysts Expect HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) will report $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.28. HarborOne Bancorp reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 21.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

HONE stock remained flat at $$13.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,863. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.54 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $15.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 24.39%.

In other news, Director Barry R. Koretz sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $222,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,371 shares in the company, valued at $754,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 22.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 41,926 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 5.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 29,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,633,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,414,000 after buying an additional 378,947 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,498,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,184,000 after buying an additional 13,910 shares during the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

