Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) Receives €158.08 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €158.08 ($185.97).

DHER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Delivery Hero stock traded up €1.20 ($1.41) on Wednesday, hitting €126.20 ($148.47). 316,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €115.15. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a 1 year high of €145.40 ($171.06).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.