Short Interest in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Declines By 29.9%

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the June 30th total of 3,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CIG traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.27. The stock had a trading volume of 197,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,930,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. CEMIG has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $2.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.45.

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. CEMIG had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that CEMIG will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CIG shares. TheStreet raised shares of CEMIG from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CEMIG from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CEMIG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

