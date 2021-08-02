Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $203.88.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.22. The company had a trading volume of 166,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,474,848. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $127.68 and a 1 year high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.