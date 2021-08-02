Meta 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.34 Million (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Meta coin can now be bought for approximately $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on major exchanges. Meta has a total market capitalization of $47.61 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Meta has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00059502 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00014933 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.21 or 0.00820608 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00091380 BTC.

Meta Profile

MTA is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . The official website for Meta is mstable.org . Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

