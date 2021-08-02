ProxyNode (PRX) Trading 50% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. ProxyNode has a market capitalization of $73,691.22 and approximately $40.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ProxyNode coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ProxyNode has traded 50% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.56 or 0.00408918 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002697 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00013528 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.62 or 0.01065645 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000346 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ProxyNode Coin Profile

PRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 185,573,701 coins. ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Printerium is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin using the popular Scrypt hashing algorithm. It aims to be a a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange for new markets with 3D printers. “

ProxyNode Coin Trading

