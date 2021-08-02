Bintex Futures Price Up 10.1% Over Last 7 Days (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last week, Bintex Futures has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. One Bintex Futures coin can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00002467 BTC on exchanges. Bintex Futures has a market cap of $98,794.17 and $105,140.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00046609 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00102713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00138728 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,739.20 or 0.99965902 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.16 or 0.00843119 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bintex Futures

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com . The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

