Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Receives $121.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In related news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $1,382,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

SNBR traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.18. 11,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,203. Sleep Number has a one year low of $42.15 and a one year high of $151.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.07.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $484.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Sleep Number’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sleep Number will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

