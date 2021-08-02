Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Receives $44.95 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.95.

CSII has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink set a $38.75 price objective on Cardiovascular Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays started coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Cardiovascular Systems stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.58. 11,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,911. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.03 and a beta of 0.85. Cardiovascular Systems has a one year low of $29.59 and a one year high of $48.28.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.18 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.59 per share, for a total transaction of $51,885.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $259,425. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott R. Ward bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $34,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 82,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,710.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,353 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,463 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

