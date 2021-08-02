Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at Haywood Securities

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Haywood Securities from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining to C$13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.56.

LUN traded up C$0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting C$11.37. 2,757,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,367,923. The company has a market cap of C$8.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.79. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$6.68 and a 1 year high of C$16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62.

In other news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 12,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.60, for a total value of C$188,354.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 475,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,941,570. Also, Director Donald Kinloch Charter purchased 15,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.00 per share, with a total value of C$195,018.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 57,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$746,580.91.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

