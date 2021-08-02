TRH Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

TRH Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,496 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 16,157 shares during the quarter. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 320,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,457,000 after acquiring an additional 17,363 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 117,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 176,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after acquiring an additional 13,184 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 63,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 28,340 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in V.F. by 264.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 59,019 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V.F. stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.91. 68,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,526,734. The stock has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $57.59 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.77.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VFC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. V.F. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.38.

In other V.F. news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

