Cumberland Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.8% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 207,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $422,000. Diversified LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,503,000. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

JPM stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $151.77. 545,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,535,926. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.38 and a fifty-two week high of $167.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.40. The company has a market cap of $459.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

