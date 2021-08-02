Golden Green Inc. Decreases Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Golden Green Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 22.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,708,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $217,000. Heritage Way Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 6.8% in the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $991.89. 5,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.78 billion, a PE ratio of 74.10, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $633.29 and a 12-month high of $996.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $905.59.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 31.43%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $971.64, for a total transaction of $488,734.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total value of $14,878,092.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,443,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,762 shares of company stock valued at $38,138,113. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ISRG. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $890.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $916.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $953.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $940.26.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

