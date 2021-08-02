Newton One Investments LLC Invests $36,000 in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Cowen upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $151.48. 317,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,330,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.74 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.44%.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.