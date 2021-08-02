IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,905 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,042 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 1.4% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $69,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 107.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $4,090,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 50.7% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,490,659.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total transaction of $1,065,753.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,154.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,425 shares of company stock worth $16,178,254 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $540.52.

TSLA traded up $36.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $723.34. The stock had a trading volume of 518,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,440,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 366.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.00 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $640.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

