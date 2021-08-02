Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) will report earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Aquestive Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.61). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($1.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aquestive Therapeutics.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AQST shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Shares of AQST stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $3.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,619. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.78. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $9.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 418.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 45.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.