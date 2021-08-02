PRIA Hits 1-Day Volume of $71.00 (PRIA)

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One PRIA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.41 or 0.00011129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PRIA has a market cap of $306,028.21 and $71.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PRIA has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00059332 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002674 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00014912 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $325.32 or 0.00820544 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005376 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00091362 BTC.

PRIA Coin Profile

PRIA (PRIA) is a coin. The official website for PRIA is pria.eth.link . PRIA’s official Twitter account is @defi_labs_

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

PRIA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

