Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vasta Platform’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vasta Platform will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vasta Platform.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $51.38 million for the quarter.

VSTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vasta Platform from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Vasta Platform in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vasta Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.04. 287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,339. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.52. Vasta Platform has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $22.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSTA. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Vasta Platform in the first quarter valued at $12,331,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,455,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,101,000 after acquiring an additional 401,155 shares in the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 22.4% during the first quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,685,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,601,000 after acquiring an additional 308,966 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 10.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,885,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,569,000 after acquiring an additional 177,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 363,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 160,874 shares in the last quarter. 20.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

