RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.15 Million

Equities analysts expect RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) to post $23.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for RedHill Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.90 million. RedHill Biopharma posted sales of $20.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will report full year sales of $97.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $95.51 million to $100.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $151.54 million, with estimates ranging from $134.23 million to $168.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RedHill Biopharma.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.29. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 251.48% and a negative net margin of 97.62%. The company had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.37 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. WBB Securities cut RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ibex Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 2,216,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,227,000 after purchasing an additional 324,200 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 365.2% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 775,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 608,949 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,163,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,337,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 23,003 shares in the last quarter. 22.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RDHL traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,666. RedHill Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The stock has a market cap of $303.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RedHill Biopharma (RDHL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.