Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Shares Acquired by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) by 210.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,339 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Saga Communications were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Saga Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Saga Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Saga Communications by 266.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 8,631 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Saga Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Saga Communications by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SGA traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.30. 735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,470. Saga Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $28.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.35 million, a PE ratio of -46.45 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.11.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Saga Communications had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%.

Saga Communications Profile

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

