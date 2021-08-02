Marquette Asset Management LLC Sells 19,901 Shares of NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL)

Marquette Asset Management LLC lessened its position in NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) by 53.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,901 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NL Industries were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NL Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NL Industries by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NL Industries by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 17,875 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NL Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of NL Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. 10.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NL stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.91. The stock had a trading volume of 446 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,332. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.92. NL Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $8.50.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter. NL Industries had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 7.79%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of NL Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NL Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

NL Industries Company Profile

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

