Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the June 30th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 216,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Eguana Technologies stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.27. 49,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,394. Eguana Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Eguana Technologies from C$0.90 to C$0.85 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures power electronics for residential and commercial fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Asia, Australia, Canada, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand name. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

