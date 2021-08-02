Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the June 30th total of 97,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of DTEGY stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.81. 98,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,994. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.25. The stock has a market cap of $99.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.66. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of $14.77 and a 12-month high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DTEGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.83 price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.42.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

