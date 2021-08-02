Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the June 30th total of 97,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of DTEGY stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.81. 98,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,994. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.25. The stock has a market cap of $99.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.66. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of $14.77 and a 12-month high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96.
Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.
