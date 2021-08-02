Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the June 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Impact Trust from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Dream Impact Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DDHRF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186. Dream Impact Trust has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $5.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.41.

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

