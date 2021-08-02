Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,200 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the June 30th total of 254,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,062.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EPWDF remained flat at $$14.50 during mid-day trading on Monday. 20,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517. Electric Power Development has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $16.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.09.

Get Electric Power Development alerts:

About Electric Power Development

Electric Power Development Co, Ltd. engages in the wholesale supply of hydroelectric and thermal power in Japan. It also generates and transmits electricity. The company owns and operates thermal power generation facilities with a total capacity of 8,849 MW; 60 hydroelectric power plants with a total capacity of 8,571 MW; 21 wind power facilities with a total capacity of 429 MW; and approximately 2,400 kilometers of power transmission lines, and 9 substations and converter stations.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Electric Power Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electric Power Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.