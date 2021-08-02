Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $114.69

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $114.69 and last traded at $114.44, with a volume of 4897 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.82.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.35.

Get Paychex alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.82.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 137,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $15,499,598.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 410,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,187,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $11,251,344.22. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 413,004 shares of company stock worth $44,629,618. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Paychex by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,928,000 after buying an additional 3,874,215 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,397,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,226,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,980,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,035,000 after purchasing an additional 397,091 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.