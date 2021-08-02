Acas LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Acas LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of Acas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Acas LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,838,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,135,000 after buying an additional 73,553 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,203,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,493,000 after purchasing an additional 79,300 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,176,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,688,000 after purchasing an additional 88,435 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,533,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,824,000 after purchasing an additional 43,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,261,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,159,000 after purchasing an additional 61,536 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $75.48 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.92 and a 1-year high of $76.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

