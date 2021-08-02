IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Position Reduced by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC lessened its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for 3.1% of WD Rutherford LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IDXX. Spence Asset Management increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 37,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,846,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 26.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $518,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $749,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.25.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total transaction of $4,029,772.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 661,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,190,437.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.91, for a total transaction of $5,619,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605 in the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded up $4.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $682.64. 12,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,079. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $347.54 and a 12-month high of $706.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $621.69. The company has a market capitalization of $58.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.91.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The business had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

