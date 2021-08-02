Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 51 ($0.67) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LLOY. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 48 ($0.63) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 57 ($0.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 59 ($0.77) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 48 ($0.63) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 51.33 ($0.67).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

LON LLOY traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 46.13 ($0.60). 115,071,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,855,766. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 146.18. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 50.56 ($0.66). The firm has a market capitalization of £32.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09.

In related news, insider William Chalmers bought 181,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £85,494.88 ($111,699.61).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.