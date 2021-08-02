Anderson Hoagland & Co. Sells 881 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,797 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Quanta Services by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Quanta Services by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 37,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Quanta Services by 2,129.3% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 246,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,696,000 after acquiring an additional 235,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PWR. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

In related news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,232.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $855,713.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,678.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.99. 11,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,900. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.20 and a 1 year high of $101.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.73.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

