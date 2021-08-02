Anderson Hoagland & Co. Acquires 25,914 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 438,674 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 25,914 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMFG. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 22,006 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. 1.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SMFG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.81. 34,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,337. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.29 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The company has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

