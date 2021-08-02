Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $2.63 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $1,029,084,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $563,208,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 803.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 983,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,142,000 after acquiring an additional 874,979 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $142,597,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 421.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 787,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,538,000 after acquiring an additional 636,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

DG stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $232.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,738. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $234.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.15.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

DG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.35.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

