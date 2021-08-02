The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Stake Reduced by Diversified Investment Strategies LLC

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,865 shares during the quarter. The St. Joe accounts for 9.9% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC owned 0.51% of The St. Joe worth $13,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The St. Joe by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The St. Joe by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The St. Joe by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in The St. Joe by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in The St. Joe during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JOE traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.90. 1,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,654. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.02. The St. Joe Company has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $57.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.29 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%.

The St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

