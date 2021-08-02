Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Earns Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Maxim Group in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 170.27% from the stock’s previous close.

DLPN traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.36. The company had a trading volume of 352,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,714. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Dolphin Entertainment has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.68.

Get Dolphin Entertainment alerts:

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.18 million during the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 37.75% and a negative return on equity of 26.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Dolphin Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolphin Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.