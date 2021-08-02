Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Given New C$43.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price target increased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Capital Power in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James set a C$44.00 price objective on Capital Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$45.00 price objective on Capital Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.36.

Shares of CPX stock traded up C$0.34 on Monday, reaching C$42.30. 309,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,276. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.85 billion and a PE ratio of 24.68. Capital Power has a one year low of C$27.89 and a one year high of C$42.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.57.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$496.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital Power will post 1.9113603 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.41, for a total transaction of C$75,659.23. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total value of C$826,708.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$924,218.21.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

