1,860 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Bought by First Citizens Financial Corp

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2021

First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 109,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,676,000 after purchasing an additional 32,181 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $213,000.

BATS QUAL traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.36. The company had a trading volume of 812,114 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.44.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.