1,860 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Bought by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 109,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,676,000 after purchasing an additional 32,181 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $213,000.

BATS QUAL traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.36. The company had a trading volume of 812,114 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.44.

