First Citizens Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Energy ETF comprises about 0.7% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 257,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after buying an additional 61,301 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 500.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $26.73. 137,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,797,186. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $30.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.37.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

