Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) is Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s 9th Largest Position

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 982,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 40,197 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 2.2% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $216,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,563,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Union Pacific by 575.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 438,511 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $91,307,000 after buying an additional 373,624 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,199,576 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $457,997,000 after buying an additional 46,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $728,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $219.38. The company had a trading volume of 8,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $143.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.93. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.57 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.50.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

