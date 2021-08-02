Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Trading Up 8.8%

Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) was up 8.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.93 and last traded at $19.93. Approximately 817 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 85,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.32.

About Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO)

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

