Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,081,600 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the June 30th total of 6,783,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18,163.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FINMF traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.85. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,273. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.22. Leonardo has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $9.55.

About Leonardo

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

