Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,081,600 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the June 30th total of 6,783,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18,163.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FINMF traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.85. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,273. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.22. Leonardo has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $9.55.
About Leonardo
Further Reading: Outstanding Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.