Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Short Interest Up 35.3% in July

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the June 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Guided Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.59. 6,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,892. Guided Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63. The company has a market cap of $7.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.91.

Guided Therapeutics Company Profile

Guided Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of medical devices. It focuses on the sales and marketing of its LuViva Advanced Cervical Scan non-invasive cervical cancer detection device. The underlying technology of LuViva primarily relates to the use of biophotonics for the non-invasive detection of cancers.

