Short Interest in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Expands By 35.7%

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the June 30th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 14,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ:LPTH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,869. LightPath Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.70 million, a PE ratio of 237.00 and a beta of 1.36.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 million.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

