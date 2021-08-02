Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Increased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,036,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,733 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 0.9% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $42,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 33.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 346,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 87,569 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 276.6% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 19,196 shares in the last quarter. Mark Stevens raised its position in Bank of America by 9.6% during the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Quilter Plc lifted its position in Bank of America by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 761,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,445,000 after buying an additional 27,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 29,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.76. 506,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,096,469. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The company has a market cap of $332.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

